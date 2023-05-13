California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Acadia Healthcare worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

See Also

