US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of US Foods worth $16,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in US Foods by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in US Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

