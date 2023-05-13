LSV Asset Management Sells 10,100 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.30% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $665.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

