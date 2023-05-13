Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 704 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

