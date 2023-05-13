Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

