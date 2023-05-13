Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $108.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

