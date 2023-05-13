Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $383,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after acquiring an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after buying an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,161,000 after buying an additional 61,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

