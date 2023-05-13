Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIO by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NIO Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $7.95 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.