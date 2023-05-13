Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 191,021 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,358,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

HL stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

