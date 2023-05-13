Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

