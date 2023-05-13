Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 609 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 287.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after buying an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 11.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3,979.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

