DA Davidson Boosts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $33.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,271 shares of company stock worth $3,842,130. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 465.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after acquiring an additional 846,259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 31.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Q2 by 254.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth about $1,665,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

