Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.60 Million Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after buying an additional 287,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,534,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,121,000 after buying an additional 236,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,995.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $8,275,584. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

