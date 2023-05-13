Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,108 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

