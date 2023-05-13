Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.49 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 352,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.22% of MGIC Investment worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 182,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 115,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

