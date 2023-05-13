Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.