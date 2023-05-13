Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 358 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 143,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Exact Sciences by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exact Sciences by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,321 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of EXAS opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

