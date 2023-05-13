Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,423 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,848 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,526 shares of company stock valued at $36,710,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity



Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

