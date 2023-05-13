Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $1.64 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.09. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.65 and a one year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $98,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

