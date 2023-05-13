Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $267,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,123.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,896 shares of company stock worth $2,616,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

