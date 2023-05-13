Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Imunon Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.31 on Friday. Imunon has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 68.12% and a negative net margin of 7,179.40%. Equities analysts predict that Imunon will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Imunon

Imunon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Imunon stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Imunon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMNN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.74% of Imunon at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.