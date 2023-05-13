Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE WRK opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

