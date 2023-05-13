Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,283 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHA stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

