Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 56,593 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,593 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.