Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after buying an additional 330,427 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

