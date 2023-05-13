Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trex were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Trex Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

