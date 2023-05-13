Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $292.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.