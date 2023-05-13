Zacks Research Comments on Insperity, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Insperity in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Insperity’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NSP opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Insperity has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,082. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.