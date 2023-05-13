Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 26,276 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,276 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,870 shares of company stock worth $3,214,470. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

