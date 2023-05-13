Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after acquiring an additional 315,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of CARR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

