Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $81,253,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DINO opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

