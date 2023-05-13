Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,499 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE OGE opened at $37.77 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.