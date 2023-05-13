Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,968 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cardinal Health by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 842,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,783,000 after buying an additional 193,572 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after acquiring an additional 102,987 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $84.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $85.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

