UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $74,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,630,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after buying an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 188,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 240.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,459,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $154.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

