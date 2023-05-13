Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 53,285.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.05% of Olin worth $76,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Olin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Olin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Olin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Olin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olin Stock Performance

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE OLN opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.