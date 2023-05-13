UBS Group AG Sells 3,713 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $78,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

IHI stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

