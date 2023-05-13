UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,285,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $72,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCZ stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

