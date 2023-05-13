UBS Group AG Sells 272,610 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,610 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.39% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $73,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

