Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.78% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hersha Hospitality Trust

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

