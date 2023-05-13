LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 175,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 547.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at $12,484,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,484,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,671 shares of company stock worth $1,376,109 over the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.91 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $803.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.