CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.59% of CTO Realty Growth worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,192.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CTO opened at $16.20 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $367.76 million, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

