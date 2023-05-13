Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.55% of Kforce worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 30.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 82.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kforce by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,909.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kforce Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $56.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.24%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

