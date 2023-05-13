MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 742,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346,890 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -129.63%.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

