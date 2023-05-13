LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.42% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 564,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,823 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.1 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.63 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.54%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

