LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 420.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,903 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EVERTEC by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $40.29.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,553 shares of company stock worth $2,635,115. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

