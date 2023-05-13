LSV Asset Management Buys 26,800 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.62% of Guess’ worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guess’ by 244.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Guess’ by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Guess’ by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Guess’ by 288.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Guess’ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GES opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

