National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

