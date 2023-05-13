LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis C. Grassi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

FFIC opened at $9.40 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $277.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Further Reading

