LSV Asset Management Has $6.53 Million Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.65% of RBB Bancorp worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 85.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

