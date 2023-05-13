LSV Asset Management Has $7.47 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.53% of Brinker International worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 786,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Up 1.9 %

EAT stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

Brinker International Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.